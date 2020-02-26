Malik Monk suspended indefinitely by NBA

Malik Monk suspended indefinitely by NBA
Lepanto native Malik Monk in action as the Hornets faced the Timberwolves (Source: NBA/Charlotte Hornets)
February 26, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 2:40 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. However, he had been playing much better of late, averaging 18.2 points per game in the last seven games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports