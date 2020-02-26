Mayflower courtroom cleared after woman claims she has coronavirus

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A central Arkansas judge cleared a courtroom Wednesday after a woman claimed she had the norvel coronavirus.
According to Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV, Kendrick Alexander said he was in traffic court in Mayflower when the judge told those in the courtroom to leave.
Alexander went on to say the judge announced that a woman in the building said she had recently been traveling and had come into contact with the virus and that she had a 102-degree fever.
Christopher Beaumont shared the same account. He said people ran from the courtroom.
Mayflower City Attorney David Hogue told KATV the woman refused to be taken to the hospital.
Hogue said the judge is drafting an order requiring the woman to submit a blood sample for testing.
If the woman’s claims are not true, Hogue said she could face filing a false report charge.
