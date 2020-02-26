Minutes after reporting it stolen, woman’s SUV found torched

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Within minutes of a woman reporting her SUV had been stolen, deputies found it…on fire.
Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the victim reported to Jonesboro police that someone had stolen her 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander from the 4300-block of Dana Jo Drive.
According to the initial incident report, the woman said she had started the vehicle then went back into her house “as she normally does.”
When she went back outside, the SUV was gone.
After asking dispatch to broadcast a BOLO for the missing vehicle, Officer Christopher Shull received word that Craighead County sheriff’s deputies had located it.
According to Deputy Taylor Iglehart’s report, he was called to County Road 423 just after 7:40 p.m. regarding a vehicle on fire.
After the fire department knocked out the flames, Iglehart ran the license plate number through dispatch and learned that the SUV had just been reported stolen out of Jonesboro.
At this time there are no suspects, according to the incident reports, and the case has been placed on “inactive” status.
