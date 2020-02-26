Naked body discovered in field off Highway 64 in Cross County

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Cross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a field Wednesday off Highway 64.
Sheriff David West says the body is that of a man in his mid-20s to early 30s. The body was found near County Road 806 between Parkin and Wynne.
West says the man had mud on his body but no obvious signs of trauma, and he could’ve been there up to 48 hours.
West says the man was naked with no identification or clothing found nearby, but he does have tattoos. They’re hoping fingerprints can help with the identification process.
No other information was immediately available.
