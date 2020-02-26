The 5A East had the spotlight Tuesday night. Jonesboro swept Nettleton on Senior Night.
Three girls teams are tied atop the conference entering the final game of the regular season. Nettleton, Mountain Home, & West Memphis are all 10-3 in league play.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/25/2020)
Jonesboro 59, Nettleton 44 (Girls)
Jonesboro 65, Nettleton 34 (Boys)
West Memphis 71, Greene County Tech 64 (Boys)
Marion 68, Paragould 33 (Boys)
Mountain Home 43, Searcy 42 (Boys)
GCT 70, West Memphis 56 (Girls)
Marion 75, Paragould 69 (Girls)
Mountain Home 53, Searcy 24 (Girls)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.