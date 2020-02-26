New volunteer fire chief under pressure from public

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new volunteer fire chief tries to clear the air after receiving negative comments on Facebook from former fire chiefs.
The Northeast Greene County Fire Department Board fired the former fire chief and assistant fire chief, which leaves questions in why they got fired.
Region 8 News reached out to the board but have yet to receive a comment
The board filled the positions with Chief Jamie Floyd. He is currently under an internship totaling 90 days.
With only 30 days left, Floyd said he has seen a lot of feedback since entering.
“A lot of the Facebook stuff going on is a bunch of former members of the fire department that is either upset that I’m the new chief or they don’t like the direction we’re going because they didn’t go that way,” Floyd said.
When Floyd’s internship ends, the board will review his work and determine if he gets to stay in that position.
Since entering the internship, Floyd and the department purchased two used pieces of equipment.
A 1991 fire truck with 26,000 miles on it and second truck.
Floyd said the 1991 truck only needed hoses and water on the truck. The second fire truck needed brake airlines fixed and an oil change.
These new additions cost taxpayers a total of $13,000. Floyd said the department and community needed this purchase.
“It’s a big improvement because the last two they had had air brake issues,” Floyd said. “You’d have to sit here for 15-20 minutes to build that air pressure up before we could even get out to go to a house fire.”
The next scheduled board meeting will be on March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Halliday fire department location.
Floyd said this date is subject to change. Any changes will be posted to the Northeast Greene County Fire Department Facebook which can be found here.
To read the posts made by former fire chiefs, click here.
