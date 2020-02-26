Newport & Mountain Home are the Hot Shots of the Week (Feb. 17th - 21st)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for February 17th through the 21st. Over 900 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Newport
Newport wins the boys ballot by 331 votes over Bay. Freshman Isiah Kendall picks it off and throws it down on the other end. The Greyhounds upset 1-seed Harding Academy Friday in the 3A-2 semifinals.
Girls Winner: Mountain Home
Mountain Home wins the girls ballot by 112 votes over Mammoth Spring. With 4 minutes to go, Addison Yates hauls in the rebound and proceeds to go coast to coast for 2. She had 19 points on Friday as Lady Bombers beat Nettleton. Mountain Home remains in the 5A East title race.
