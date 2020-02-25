One Heartland county is looking to this old program D.A.R.E to create new bonds with kids

Hayti, Mo. (KFVS) -The drug abuse resistance education, or dare, brought police officers into the classroom, and into the lives of countless young people from the early 80′s to the late 2000′s.
Now at a time when we hear about armed officers protecting the halls, one heartland county is looking to this old program to create new bonds with kids.
Pemiscot’s D.A.R.E. Officer Anthony Dale said times have changed. “Schools use to be what we call open campuses where people could come on..” he said.
He explained why,“they constantly hear and see negative things on social media,” Dale said.
But now all seven school districts in the county will have a school resource officer and offer the dare program. But he said D.A.R.E. Isn’t like it use to be. “Back in the day we focused on solely on the problem and not the source of the problem,”he said.
Dale said the D.A.R.E program helps children learn about making good choices.“A lot of times kids will talk to you about their ."feelings or their personal life, stress , and your able to interact or point them in the right direction,”he said.
A group of fifth graders expressed how much they appreciate the program,“I love it very much."
They said they’ve learned a lot in D.A.R.E. “Not to do drugs or drink or drive and to make good choices,” they said.
And so, have the Pre-K “you have to tell the cops your name , your address , and what’s happening," They said. The Hayti Senor high school assistant principal said it’s good the kids have this program available. “I feel like it’s important to start young and by the time their seniors their built in to knowing thing besides just drugs,” he said.
Dale said the program is actually keeping kids out of trouble.“Our incidents county wide has greatly reduced because of our positive interaction,”he said.
