Paragould native throws first pitch Tuesday in Cardinals spring training game

JUPITER, Fla. (KAIT) - A longtime Cardinals fan from Paragould got to live out a dream.
Larry Jones threw out the first pitch Tuesday afternoon before St. Louis faced the Nationals in a spring training matchup. “Frito” is a 71 year old Vietnam veteran. His daughter Mindy Rushing told Region 8 News: “I remember growing up, it didn’t matter where we were or what we were doing, if the Cardinals were playing then dad was going to have the radio on that channel whether at home or in his truck.”
For the record, Frito fired a fastball down the middle for a strike.
