Pharmacy robbed, police searching for suspect

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy Wednesday morning, demanding drugs.
The holdup happened around 9 a.m. at Lowery’s Drug Mart on Moore Street, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
The suspect, described as a slender white male, approached the counter and demanded medication.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a gray toboggan. The suspect was described as being 5’10″-6’.
Hernandez said the man then ran out of the store eastbound and might have left the area in the vehicle pictured above.
Anyone with information on this crime should contact the SPD Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038.
