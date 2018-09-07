Quiet For Now, Active Early Next Week

Temperatures will fall below freezing into the 20s for most tonight with a few flurries possible. Except for a shower on Friday, we stay dry until Sunday or Monday. Highs go from the 40s on Thursday to near 60 degrees on Sunday. Overnight lows stay in the 30s for the weekend. Heavy rain and, even a few strong storms, still look likely early next week. As of right now, the timing for the greatest impacts looks to be Monday night and all day Tuesday. 2-4 inches of rain will be possible across most of Region 8 leading to flash flooding concerns. Severe weather may be a possibility as well, but that’s harder to pinpoint at this time. Stay with Region 8 News this week as this event gets closer and, details are fine-tuned.