3A 3 Regional Tournament tips Wednesday at Harding
February 26, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 1:09 PM

The road to Hot Springs runs through Searcy. Harding University is hosting the 3A 3 Regional Basketball Tournament.

We’ll update this page with scores & highlights.

3A 3 Regional Basketball Tournament (Harding University)

WEDNESDAY

4:00pm: Hoxie vs. Cedar Ridge (Girls)

5:30pm: Manila vs. Bald Knob (Boys)

7:00pm: Osceola vs. Harding Academy (Girls)

8:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Gosnell (Boys)

THURSDAY

4:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Walnut Ridge (Girls)

5:30pm: Newport vs. Rivercrest (Boys)

7:00pm: Trumann vs. Cave City (Girls)

8:30pm: Osceola vs. Harding Academy (Boys)

FRIDAY

4:00pm: Girls Semifinal

5:30pm: Boys Semifinal

7:00pm: Girls Semifinal

8:30pm: Boys Semifinal

SATURDAY

12:00pm: Girls 3rd Place Game

1:30pm: Boys 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

