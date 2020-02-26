3A 3 Regional Tournament tips Wednesday at Harding

The road to Hot Springs runs through Searcy. Harding University is hosting the 3A 3 Regional Basketball Tournament.
We’ll update this page with scores & highlights.
3A 3 Regional Basketball Tournament (Harding University)
WEDNESDAY
4:00pm: Hoxie vs. Cedar Ridge (Girls)
5:30pm: Manila vs. Bald Knob (Boys)
7:00pm: Osceola vs. Harding Academy (Girls)
8:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Gosnell (Boys)
THURSDAY
4:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Walnut Ridge (Girls)
5:30pm: Newport vs. Rivercrest (Boys)
7:00pm: Trumann vs. Cave City (Girls)
8:30pm: Osceola vs. Harding Academy (Boys)
FRIDAY
4:00pm: Girls Semifinal
5:30pm: Boys Semifinal
7:00pm: Girls Semifinal
8:30pm: Boys Semifinal
SATURDAY
12:00pm: Girls 3rd Place Game
1:30pm: Boys 3rd Place Game
6:00pm: Girls Championship
7:30pm: Boys Championship
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.