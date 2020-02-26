1A 2 Regional Tournament tips Wednesday at Hillcrest

February 26, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 9:32 AM

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Hot Springs runs through Hillcrest. The Screamin‘ Eagles are hosting the 1A 2 Regional Basketball Tournament.

We’ll update this page with scores & highlights.

1A 2 Regional Basketball Tournament (Hillcrest)

WEDNESDAY

4:00pm: Viola vs. Armorel (Girls)

5:30pm: Izard County vs. Crowley’s Ridge Academy (Boys)

7:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Lead Hill (Girls)

8:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Omaha (Boys)

THURSDAY

4:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Western Grove (Girls)

5:30pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Viola (Boys)

7:00pm: Norfork vs. Maynard (Girls)

8:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Western Grove (Boys)

FRIDAY

4:00pm: Girls Semifinal

5:30pm: Boys Semifinal

7:00pm: Girls Semifinal

8:30pm: Boys Semifinal

SATURDAY

12:00pm: Girls 3rd Place Game

1:30pm: Boys 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

