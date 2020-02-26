1A 2 Regional Tournament tips Wednesday at Hillcrest

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Hot Springs runs through Hillcrest. The Screamin‘ Eagles are hosting the 1A 2 Regional Basketball Tournament.
We’ll update this page with scores & highlights.
1A 2 Regional Basketball Tournament (Hillcrest)
WEDNESDAY
4:00pm: Viola vs. Armorel (Girls)
5:30pm: Izard County vs. Crowley’s Ridge Academy (Boys)
7:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Lead Hill (Girls)
8:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Omaha (Boys)
THURSDAY
4:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Western Grove (Girls)
5:30pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Viola (Boys)
7:00pm: Norfork vs. Maynard (Girls)
8:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Western Grove (Boys)
FRIDAY
4:00pm: Girls Semifinal
5:30pm: Boys Semifinal
7:00pm: Girls Semifinal
8:30pm: Boys Semifinal
SATURDAY
12:00pm: Girls 3rd Place Game
1:30pm: Boys 3rd Place Game
6:00pm: Girls Championship
7:30pm: Boys Championship
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.