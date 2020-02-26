Share the Harvest program collects nearly 350,000 pounds of venison

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A big thank you has gone out from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) to thousands of Missouri deer hunters.
Officials said hunters donated 348,535 pounds of venison to the state’s Share the Harvest program this past deer season.
That number includes 6,795 whole deer.
MDC and CFM said more than 100 participating meat processors throughout the state grind the donated deer meat into ready-to-use packages.
State officials thanked the processors and the many sponsors who financially support the program.
The donated meat goes to food banks in the area and food pantries to help feed hungry Missourians all around the state.
To get Share the Harvest venison, officials said to contact local food banks or food pantries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.