Sheriff: Couple arrested after opening fire on each other

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg couple faces multiple felony charges after an evening of grilling out ended with them shooting at each other.
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Danyele Duffel and 51-year-old Jeffery Lee Drum on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, and committing a terroristic act.
According to court documents, the two were in the backyard of her home on Massengill Road, grilling out Monday night with her four children, when they got into an argument.
At one point, Drum reportedly went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm and began firing shots at Duffel and her children.
Duffel admitted to deputies she told one of the children to “go inside the house and retrieve her firearm,” the affidavit stated.
When the child returned with the .38 special revolver, Duffel told deputies she “began firing shots” into the air and in Drum’s direction.
When deputies arrived at the scene, Drum was attempting to leave.
According to the court documents, investigators found a bullet hole in the front left side of his vehicle
After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge them and issued warrants for their arrest.
Duffel and Drum are currently held in Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
