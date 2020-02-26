Southeast Mo. looks for home win vs E. Illinois

STEPPING UP: The junior duo of George Dixon and Josiah Wallace has led the Panthers. Dixon is averaging 11.8 points and nine rebounds while Wallace is putting up 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been anchored by sophomores Alex Caldwell and Sage Tolbert. Caldwell has averaged 11.8 points while Tolbert has put up 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 33.9 percent of the 127 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.