Sword, shotgun-wielding suspect sentenced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a man to two months in jail after he admitted to showing up at the wrong man’s home, armed with shotguns and a samurai sword.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Kip Edward Swadley last September after they say he and two other suspects threatened a Briarcliff man.
According to court documents, Greg Anthony Garreans of Mountain Home suspected a house guest had stolen his AR-style rifle.
He and Swadley, along with a third suspect only identified as “Alex,” went to a home on Ben Nevis Drive armed with loaded shotguns and a samurai sword.
When they arrived, the homeowner greeted them with a handgun of his own and ordered Swadley and Garreans to drop their weapons.
The victim held the two at gunpoint until deputies arrived. “Alex,” who was holding the samurai sword, fled the scene.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 14th Circuit Judge Gordon Webb accepted Swadley’s negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated assault and sentenced him to two months in the county jail with 72 months’ probation.
