‘Take that s*** back to Jonesboro,’ UALR fined for poor sportsmanship against A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Poor sportsmanship against A-State has resulted in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock fined $15,000.
“The team violated standards of conduct by practicing on its main court before a Feb. 8 game against Arkansas State University,” according to a letter from conference commissioner Keith Gill to UALR Athletic Director George Lee.
ABC affiliate KATV reported A-State was told that both teams would be required to practice on practice courts before the game in Little Rock.
However, two days before the game, UALR received approval to practice on their main court.
A-State, according to the letter, was not given the same opportunity.
The letter also noted that following the game UALR Coach Darryl Walker told A-State’s athletic director to “take that s*** back to Jonesboro.”
Gill stated the comment showed “malice” in UALR’s decision to practice on their main court and violated conference regulations.
“We have a responsibility to ensure compliance with our regulations and fair and equitable treatment of our colleagues," Gill is quoted as saying in the letter. "These regulations are important in creating an atmosphere of equity, respect, and sportsmanship throughout our Conference and among our Conference Members."
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.