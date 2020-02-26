Union Pacific to close railroad crossing to preform crossing work

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge drivers will need to find alternate routes as Union Pacific plans to close railroad crossings to work on them.
The City of Walnut Ridge posted on Facebook that on Wednesday, Union Pacific will close the crossing at Holder and Free Streets beginning at 7 a.m.
Then on Thursday, East Walnut and Georgia streets will close. That closing also beginning at 7 a.m.
The post asks drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid delays in those areas.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.