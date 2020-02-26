University preps emergency operation plan ahead of traveling foreign students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With around 900 international students on the Jonesboro campus, officials have adjusted their emergency operation plans ahead of Spring Break.
Arkansas State University officials say staff cannot visit China and recommend others not to travel to the area.
“By the time we get to Spring Break, we might not know what the situation is going to be,” marketing director Bill Smith says.
The public has contacted the university, with people concerned about the issue.
“We do have some students from countries that currently have [coronavirus] issues," he says. “It’s never been in their tradition in that short time at spring break to travel home.”
The next steps for A-State consist of monitoring the Center for Disease Control’s statistics and modifying their emergency operation plan.
Smith wouldn’t say how in-advance the university would give students notifications of change before spring break.
If changes do occur, he says they will share information with faculty, staff, and students when it is deemed appropriate.
