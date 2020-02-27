BRTC to offer degree with Arkansas State University

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Add another school to the growing list of those offering degrees through Black River Technical College.
BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger signed an agreement with Arkansas State University President Dr. Kelly Damphousse to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science degree.
BRTC students enrolled in the program will not have to leave the Pocahontas or Paragould campuses.
This is the third university to sign on with the BRTC University Center, according to a Thursday news release.
As in its agreements with Arkansas Tech University and Southern Arkansas University, students must complete the degree requirements with at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average in general education courses and at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average in upper classes.
For more information about BRTC’s University Center, contact Dr. Brad Baine at (870) 248-4000 or Brad.Baine@blackrivertech.edu.
