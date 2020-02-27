$250,000 cash bond set for Senath man arrested in sex case

Cesar Pedroza, 27, of Senath was arrested Feb. 21 on suspicion of at least eight charges in connection with an investigation by Senath police. (Source: Senath Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 26, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:22 PM

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A Dunklin County, Missouri man faces at least eight charges after police say he sexually groomed a child, according to Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes.

Cesar Pedroza, 27, Senath, was arrested Feb. 21 on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory rape-2nd degree, one count of statutory sodomy-2nd degree, two counts of child molestation-4th degree, possession of child pornography-1st offense and furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor-misdemeanor.

Karnes said Pedroza’s arrest came after authorities served a search warrant for his house and a phone in connection with the case.

According to Missouri state court records, a $250,000 cash only bond was set for Pedroza, who will appear in court March 10 in Kennett.

