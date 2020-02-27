Circuit Judge candidate Tom Young files ethics complaint against opponent Skip Mooney Jr.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A circuit judge candidate on Wednesday alleged that his opponent in the March 3 judicial election violated state ethics rules by using a 501 (c) (3) for political purposes, filing financial disclosure forms late and failing to properly disclose a nearly $50,000 tax lien.
In an 11-page filing, attorney Tom Young alleges that Charles “Skip” Mooney Jr. was involved in several problematic issues while running for circuit judge.
“Charles ‘Skip’ Mooney Jr. has exhibited a pattern of disregard for campaign finance laws and general poor conduct for any political candidate, even more so for an attorney seeking a judgeship position,” Young said in the citizen complaint form.
Both Young and Mooney Jr. are running for the 2nd Judicial District, Division 5 seat, currently held by Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. Wilson Jr. is not seeking another term in office.
Young alleges in a media release that he found several instances of a 501 (c) (3) charity “Out of the Dark” being used to solicit support, financial contributions and signatures for Mooney’s campaign on the group’s Facebook page.
“Mooney Jr., a founding member of the charity is also listed as the manager on his home page profile. Additionally, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State, Mooney is still listed as an officer for ‘Out of the Dark’ as of 2/24/2020,” Young said in the media release. “501 (c) (3) nonprofit charities are strictly forbidden by law from participating in political activities. I find it hard to believe that Mr. Mooney Jr. had no direction or knowledge that these activities were occurring. Given his active roll in the charity and his manager status listed in his profile, he at least had to know these solicitations were taking place and did nothing to address them. People donate to tax exempt charities to improve their communities, not to help political candidates get elected. This is just what we know occurred, there certainly could be more charity resources that have been used in other areas to support Mr. Mooney Jr.'s political ambitions.”
As for the financial disclosure forms, Young said the forms from Mooney Jr. were late four out of six times since May 2019, with one report late by over 50 days.
“There is no acceptable excuse for failing to comply with transparency laws. Voters deserve to know who is funding a campaign and if a campaign is legally expending contributions. Filing two-thirds of your reports late is just unacceptable and unbecoming of a candidate for judge,” Young said.
On the tax lien issue, Young cited a Feb. 23 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story on the issue. The story cited Mooney Jr. having a $49,868 tax lien with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
“I have great concern that a candidate who has failed to pay his income taxes chose to invest his money in a campaign for a publicly funded office instead of paying their federal and state obligations. On a statement of public interest, filed by Mooney on Jan. 31, Mooney only disclosed the debt as ‘undetermined but exceeds $5000’ to both the Internal Revenue Service and Arkansas state income tax,” Young said. “The declared amount is significantly lower than the sum presented by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Mike Wickline, Mooney Jr. did not object to the findings that included 7 different unpaid liens.”
In the article, Mooney Jr. told the Democrat-Gazette that he had incurred “hundreds of thousands” of dollars in medical expenses after surgeries to save his vision due to an eye disease.
Mooney Jr. also said there were other medical expenses that were not covered by health insurance, plus that he had a family member who became sick due to an opioid addiction.
“In any event, there has never been any dispute that we have an outstanding tax debt and we have been transparent about the same,” Mooney Jr. told the Democrat-Gazette. “However, I now have the ability to resolve this matter since the passing of both of my parents, which was an important factor in our decision for me to run for public office.”
Mooney Jr. told the newspaper that he anticipates the issue will be resolved before the end of 2020.
When reached for comment earlier Wednesday, Mooney Jr. said he did not have enough information about Young’s complaint to comment specifically on it.
Later, on Wednesday, Mooney Jr. released a statement to Region 8 News.
“I appreciate you calling me to tell me about Tom Young’s campaign smear in his last-minute attempt to win the election. I have not been contacted by the Arkansas Ethics Commission and I will certainly respond if there is even a need to do so,” Mooney Jr. said. “However, at this time, I do not know if any rules he claims have been violated so I am not in a position to respond but I will do so at a later time.”
Arkansas Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan also said Wednesday that he could not comment on the specifics of the complaint, saying he could not even confirm or deny the existence of the complaint, citing state law on the issue.
The judicial general election is March 3.
