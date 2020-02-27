Circuit Judge candidate Tom Young files ethics complaint against opponent Skip Mooney Jr.

“Mooney Jr., a founding member of the charity is also listed as the manager on his home page profile. Additionally, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State, Mooney is still listed as an officer for ‘Out of the Dark’ as of 2/24/2020,” Young said in the media release. “501 (c) (3) nonprofit charities are strictly forbidden by law from participating in political activities. I find it hard to believe that Mr. Mooney Jr. had no direction or knowledge that these activities were occurring. Given his active roll in the charity and his manager status listed in his profile, he at least had to know these solicitations were taking place and did nothing to address them. People donate to tax exempt charities to improve their communities, not to help political candidates get elected. This is just what we know occurred, there certainly could be more charity resources that have been used in other areas to support Mr. Mooney Jr.'s political ambitions.”