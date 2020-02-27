City approves funds for emergency rescue equipment

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cave City Fire Department will be getting some new lifesaving equipment thanks to the Independence County fire tax.
The fire department has been using the same emergency rescue tools since the 1980′s.
While this equipment doesn’t really expire, it is harder to maintain as it gets older.
Some parts of the equipment they’re currently using aren’t even manufactured anymore, so if the equipment breaks they won’t be able to fix it.
Engineer Justin Wilson said in emergency rescue situations, you want to know your equipment is in the best possible shape.
“We need to get somebody out of the car, out of a vehicle, out from under something, anything like that,” said Wilson. “We need it to work, we need it to function right, we need it to work efficiently.”
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council approved around $39,000 already available through the Independence County fire tax to buy all new emergency rescue equipment.
The department has already ordered the new equipment and hopes to receive it soon.
