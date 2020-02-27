Coronavirus could affect prom, wedding season

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Coronavirus effects can be felt in a local Region 8 business in an industry people wouldn’t think could be affected.
Women of all ages shopping for the upcoming prom season or their dream wedding gown need to shop soon.
The majority of dresses at Jessica’s Bridal and Formal come from China. Thousands of dresses line the clothing racks and owner Jessica Southard says the stock is more important now than ever.
“Most companies, if they have the material, they will be able to manufacture them here in the United States, but most places manufacture everything in China,” she says.
With prom season right around the corner, Southard says the availability is limited.
“Prom dresses are definitely going to be affected,” she says. “What they have in the manufacture’s warehouse in the United States is what we’re going to have for prom.”
The white gowns brides may long for may be in short supply soon.
“If you’re getting married within four to five months, I would consider looking for a place that sells directly,” she says. “Online selling, all of that is made from China.”
Southard says her business isn’t suffering financially right now with this global scare, but she says it’s thanks to having a lot of inventory.
