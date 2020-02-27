Eaton drops a career high 28 pts but Arkansas State falls to Louisiana

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Despite a career-high 28 points from Marquis Eaton and a double-double by Canberk Kus, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team was edged 77-74 at Louisiana Wednesday night.
After posting a then career-high 27 points against Little Rock back on Saturday, Eaton followed it up with the 28-point effort for his eighth 20-plus point outing of the season and 11th of his career. Kus collected his second double-double of his career with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Caleb Fields finished with 11 points and tied his season-high with seven rebounds. He also recorded two assists to become the third freshman in program history to post 100 or more assists. Cedric Russell paced the Ragin’ Cajuns with 22 points.
A-State (15-15, 7-12 Sun Belt) got off to a great start as a 22-3 run helped the Red Wolves build a 14-point advantage, 29-15, with 5:56 to play in the opening frame. Defensively, A-State limited the Ragin’ Cajuns to 25.7 percent (9-35) shooting in the half while converting 53.8 percent (14-26).
Louisiana (12-17, 7-11 Sun Belt) used an 18-4 run to regain the lead and build their largest advantage of the game, 61-54, with 5:03 to play. A-State did not go away quietly as the Red Wolves regain the lead at 69-68 with 1:28 to go on a layup by Eaton. Louisiana converted a layup to lead again 70-69 with 1:05 to go, but Eaton hit a pull-up jumper to make it 71-70 in favor of A-State with 50 seconds remaining. Russell hit a 3-pointer for the Ragin’ Cajuns with 41 seconds remaining and free throws down the stretch clinched the decision.
The Red Wolves finished 49.1 percent (26-53) from the field, but converted 20 percent (3-15) beyond the arc. A-State was 19-of-21 (90.5 percent) at the charity stripe. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 62.1 percent (18-29) in the second half and finished 42.2 percent (27-64) for the night. Louisiana was 8-for-29 (27.6 percent) from 3-point range while converting 15-of-19 (78.9 percent) at the free throw line. A-State edged Louisiana 36-27 on the glass, but was outscored in the paint 34-32.
The Red Wolves close out the regular season Tuesday, March 3, at Georgia Southern. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (CT) in Statesboro, Ga.
