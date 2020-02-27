Eaton drops a career high 28 pts but Arkansas State falls to Louisiana

After posting a then career-high 27 points against Little Rock back on Saturday, Eaton followed it up with the 28-point effort for his eighth 20-plus point outing of the season and 11th of his career. Kus collected his second double-double of his career with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Caleb Fields finished with 11 points and tied his season-high with seven rebounds. He also recorded two assists to become the third freshman in program history to post 100 or more assists. Cedric Russell paced the Ragin’ Cajuns with 22 points.