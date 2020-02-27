Feb. 27: Sunshine returns but it will still be cold

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 27. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Sunshine makes a big return across Region 8 but it’ll feel chilly today, even by February standards.
Afternoon highs in the mid-40s will feel colder thanks to steady westerly winds.
Clouds roll in late tonight with one or two showers stretching into Friday morning.
High pressure building into the area this weekend will lead to sunny weather with highs in the 60s.
News Headlines
A Region 8 sheriff reacts to a woman’s lawsuit claiming he fired her for being too old and not providing lap dances for a district judge.
A circuit judge candidate is criticizing one of his opponents this morning over an undisclosed $50,000 tax lien.
A Level 3 child sex offender is being held on a $175,000 bond after police say they found him living too close to a day care and public park.
