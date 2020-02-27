Former Poplar Bluff police officer and school resource officer and accomplice arrested on child pornography and trafficking charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Poplar Bluff police officer and school resource officer, Brandon Hopper, is facing multiple charges, including child pornography. .
Hopper was arrested on Thursday, February 27 on three charges of child pornography and one charge of sex trafficking of a child under 12.
His accomplice, Amber Longhibler, has been charged with five child pornography charges, and one sex trafficking, of a child under 12, charge.
A cyber tip received by the Poplar Bluff Police Department yesterday started the investigation.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department stated. “The information indicated one of our officers was possibly sharing child pornography. As this involves one of our own employees, we are respectfully requesting the DDCC (Drug and Crime Control Division) handle the investigation.”
They went on to say, “The Poplar Bluff Police Department is cooperating fully with the on-going investigation regarding a now-former employee of its force.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the case.
When interviewed by MSHP investigators, Hopper admitted to having child pornography on his phone.
Investigators found pornography on his phone, which included videos of an adult male and a four year old girl, and a video of an adult male and a 10 year old girl.
Hopper told investigators he had sent and received child pornography online with Amber Longhibler.
Longhibler was also interviewed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
In her interview, she admitted to taking pictures of a nude 11-year-old girl.
Longhibler stated she took the photos at Hopper’s request, and sent them to him over the internet.
When investigators searched both cell phones they found this conversation between the two:
Hopper asked Longhilber to: “send me some [child’s name] pics to trade, obviously no face pics.”
Longhilber replied: “I’ll send you what I have.”
Longhilber then sent two close up photos of a prepubescent female child’s privates.
Hopper is being held without bond.
Hopper was fired from the Poplar Bluff Police Wednesday.
He served as a patrolman for eight years, until a few months ago, when he became the school resource officer.
Longhibler is also being held without bond.
The Poplar Bluff Superintendent, Dr. Scott Dill said in a statement that they had learned of the charges and that “we are cooperating fully with state law enforcement agencies as they conduct their investigation into this matter. As a district, we remain committed to the safety of every student entrusted to our care. If you have any information about this incident, I urge you to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol”
