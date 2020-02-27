Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A season that started with low expectations could finish at unprecedented heights for Creighton. The 10th-ranked Bluejays are one of the hottest teams in the nation heading into their final three regular-season games. They've knocked off four Top 25 opponents while winning nine of their last 10 and have a shot to win the Big East regular-season title for the first time since joining the league in 2013. They sit one game behind first-place Seton Hall. Creighton came into the season picked seventh in Big East and without two projected starters who are out because of injury.