Jaylon Deshazier has 6 RBI, Arkansas State baseball rolls 22-2

Jaylon Deshazier went 6-for-6 at the plate and finished a triple shy of the cycle as part of an Arkansas State offense that produced 21 hits in a 22-2 victory over Mississippi Valley State Wednesday night at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
Deshazier belted a first-inning two-run homer as part of a four-run frame for the Red Wolves (4-4), as their 21 hits against the Delta Devils (0-7) was the most by an A-State team since tallying 23 against Appalachian State on May 4, 2019. The 22 runs scored was also the most since that date, when A-State ousted the Mountaineers 27-4.
MVSU plated a run in the top of the first, but after A-State’s four-run first, it was all Red Wolves as the Scarlet and Black scored 16 unanswered before MVSU added a run in the top of the eighth. In addition to the four runs in the first, A-State scored a run in the second and seventh, five in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and six in the eighth to cruise to victory.
Josh Albat picked up the win in relief, pitching 2.0 hitless innings in which he struck out four batters and walked two. Jesse Kutzke started the contest, pitching 2.2 innings with three hits allowed, three strikeouts, a walk and a run. A-State used five total pitchers, with Chase Nix closing out the night with a hitless ninth. A-State pitching allowed just five hits while MVSU’s defense coughed up six errors.
Deshazier was one of six Red Wolves to tally multiple hits in the contest, with Liam Hicks going 3-for-3 with a team-high five runs scored. Ben Klutts went 3-for-6 with three runs while Eli Duncan, Sky-Lar Culver and Colten Nix recorded two hits each. Hicks and Klutts both notched triples while A-State posted six doubles as a team. Jake Gish also added three RBI on an eighth-inning homer.
MVSU starter Hunter Stallings took the loss, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing seven hits on five runs while striking out three and walking one.
The Red Wolves will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday, traveling to Dallas, Texas, for game one of a three-game series at top-20 foe Dallas Baptist.
