Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-XGR-SPORTS-BETTING-KANSAS
Kansas struggles with details of legalizing sports betting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers who want to legalize betting on sports events and allow online sales of lottery tickets are struggling to agree on the details. They also face criticism that they're too generous to companies already managing casinos for the state. The state Senate gave first-round approval Wednesday to a sports betting bill less than month after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in professional football's Super Bowl highlighted how many Kansas fans placed wagers on the team out of state or illegally. Senators hoped to take a final vote on the measure later Wednesday to determine whether it passes and goes to the House.
RAW MILK
Kansas Senate approves bill to allow on-farm raw milk sales
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved a bill that would allow on-the-farm sales of raw milk so long as farmers have a label on their containers stating that the product is unpasteurized. The vote Wednesday was 37-3 and sent the measure to the House. Kansas has allowed the sale of raw milk for decades, but a 1967 law prohibited farmers from advertising its sale outside their farms. A dairy farm successfully challenged the ban in court, and that led legislators initially to review a proposal to ban raw milks sales. The state Department of Agriculture instead favored a labeling requirement.
CONGRESS-VOTING RIGHTS
House report faults Kansas election official in Dodge City
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Emails released as part of a congressional investigation into voter suppression show a Kansas county clerk being dismissive about the national outcry after Dodge City's lone polling site was moved outside the city limits. Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox called the move “a big mess” in an email to retired county clerk Sharon Seibel just weeks before the November 2018 election. Seibel replied that people “just need to get over themselves ...” The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform examined the decision by Cox to move the site as part of a broader probe of voter suppression allegations that also included looking at irregularities in George and Texas.
MACHETE MURDER-INMATE DIES
Kansas murderer dies on same day he is admitted to prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas corrections officials say a man convicted of killing his roommate with a machete died on the same day he was admitted to prison. Sixty-year-old Timothy Russell Moses died Tuesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Inmate records show he was admitted to the prison Tuesday. He was sentenced earlier this month to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in Labette County. Prison spokeswoman Jarris Perkins says Moses' cause of death is being investigated. He was convicted of killing 59-year-old Donald Trammell with a machete at a Parsons home in 2017.
MOBILE HOME HOMICIDE
Kansas mobile home death investigated as homicide
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A McPherson woman is charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the death of a 63-year-old man. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said 33-year-old Tina Nicole Brown was charged Wednesday. Kelly Peterson was found dead Monday in his mobile home in McPherson. Brown was also charged with felony mistreatment of an elder person and a misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer. Her bond was set at $500,000. The attorney general's office is prosecuting the death at the request of the McPherson County Attorney.
AP-KS-KANSAS-MEDICAID ABORTIONS
Medicaid paid for 4 abortions in Kansas since January 2013
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State health department data shows Medicaid has paid for four abortions in Kansas since January 2013. The Kansas News Service reports information from the Kansas Department of Health says one Medicaid-funded abortion occurred in 2014 and three in 2018. Public funding spent a total of $1,030 on the abortions, with $454 paid by Kansas. The information comes as Republican legislative leaders are blocking expansion of Medicaid coverage in Kansas, in part out of fear it could increase publicly funded abortions. Other lawmakers say Medicaid expansion and abortion are not linked.
INDIGENOUS PEOPLE-CRIME
Kansas House OKs bill to address missing indigenous people
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are looking to encourage training for law enforcement agencies to help address the high rates of murdered and missing indigenous people. The House approved a bill unanimously Wednesday that calls for closer collaboration between Native American tribes, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other agencies. The measure goes next to the Senate. The Kansas City Star reports that supporters hope that educating state agencies more thoroughly will help reduce the level of crime in indigenous communities. The Urban Indian Health Institute says indigenous people are murdered and go missing at higher rates than any other racial identity.
CHILD KICKED-TEACHER FIRED
Kansas mother of student who was kicked by teacher sues
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A mother is suing a suburban Kansas City school after a teacher was caught on surveillance video kicking her then-kindergartner. The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit against the Shawnee Mission School District was filed last month and moved to federal court this week, nearly a year after the video of what happened at the Shawnee, Kansas, elementary school was released. The first-year teacher was fired after the incident but doesn't appear to have been charged. The girl's mother accuses the school district of negligence in its hiring, training and supervision of the teacher. She is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.