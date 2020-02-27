Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman died after losing control of her car on an icy bridge. The patrol says 35-year-old Chantel Winfield was killed early Wednesday on the Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport. The patrol says Winfield's car slid off an ice-covered area of the road, hit a concrete barrier and then returned to the road. Winfield tried to get out of her car while it was still in motion but it was hit by a tractor-trailer. She was ejected when the car went off the road and hit another barrier. Her body was found below the bridge. The crash closed westbound Interstate 70 for several hours.