LOTS of Rain Coming Next Week

Clouds return overnight with a few showers possible. After a break and some sun through parts of Friday, another shower or two could move through later in the day. Highs return to the 50s over the weekend with 60s likely early next week. Saturday will be the nicest day of the weekend before clouds and a few showers move in on Sunday. Heavier rain starts Monday and lasts until Wednesday. We’re still expecting around 2-4 inches of rain for most with higher amounts possible just east of us. We’ll continue to watch it. A few severe storms are possible in the region, but it’s still unclear how far the threat moves into Region 8. Stay tuned.