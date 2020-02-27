Man arrested for failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County man that Jonesboro police say is a Level 3 sex offender faces an April 24 court date after an arrest on suspicion of failing to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements.
Antonio D. Gilmer, 34, of Heth, was arrested Feb. 25 after Jonesboro police went to the 400-block of Garden Manor Drive to find him.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Gilmer was registered to live at an address in St. Francis County and a few months prior, was supposed to live at the address in Garden Manor.
“He was issued a new ID card on 1/30/20 with the Garden Manor Drive address. Gilmer was located inside the residence and arrested,” Jonesboro police said.
In addition to the reporting requirement charge, Gilmer was arrested on suspicion of a registered offender living near a school or daycare due to living within 2,000 feet of a public park, police said.
A $175,000 bond was set for Gilmer, who will be arraigned April 24 in circuit court. District Judge David Boling, who set the bond, said in court he set the higher bond this time due to four separate similar arrests in Gilmer’s history.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.