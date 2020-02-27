Man dies in Paragould police custody

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a man died.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, Paragould police went to the 700 block of N. 5th Street around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 27 about a man having vehicle trouble.
“As the officer was assisting the subject with the vehicle, it was learned that the subject was on felony probation. Once the vehicle issue was address, a search of the subject and the vehicle he was operating was conducted,” Paragould police said in the post.
Officers found illegal drugs inside the vehicle during the search and took the man, Steven Eugene Utley, 49, Paragould into custody, police said.
“Shortly after, while standing next to an arresting officer, the subject fell backward to the ground without warning. Officers immediately began assessing him and rendering aid. When it was determined that he was not breathing and did not have a pulse, CPR was administered,” Paragould police said in the post.
Police continued to do CPR until EMS arrived on scene.
Utley was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
In the post, Paragould police said they have requested the assistance of Company F of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, based in Jonesboro, to do an investigation.
“As this is an active, ongoing investigation being conducted by the Arkansas State Police, no other information will be released at this time,” Paragould police said in the post.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
