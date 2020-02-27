Marked Tree schools closed Friday and Monday due to sickness

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district will be closed Friday and Monday after school officials say nearly a third of the students at the high school are sick with the flu.
According to a post on the Marked Tree School District Facebook page, the district will be closed Friday, Feb. 28 and Monday, March 2.
“As of 10:30 (before lights went out), over 30% of our students and over 40% of our staff (at high school) have been diagnosed with flu or are absent. More teachers are going to the doctor this afternoon,” the post noted. “While our elementary school doesn’t have near the amount of students absent that the high school does, their absences doubled from yesterday to today.”
The district will be using AMI days to help teach students in the interim.
Also, district officials are asking parents to wash school items like backpacks and lunch boxes to help avoid the spread of the flu. School officials have also been dealing with a power outage in the area Thursday.
According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, nearly 1,000 customers were without power Thursday in the Marked Tree area.
