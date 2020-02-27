Memphis mother says U.S. Marshals came to the wrong house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother wants to know why heavily armed U.S. Marshals came knocking on her door Wednesday morning.
She says they had the wrong address, and it left her children terrified.
“I woke up to banging on my door. As I came to the door I heard officers saying open up or we’re going to kicked the door down,” said Charity Morgan, resident.
Charity Morgan said it was 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and she opened the door after she heard a kick.
“As I opened the door, the U.S. Marshals, they all had their guns pointed at me. I was asking them what was going on," said Morgan.
They wanted to know who was in the apartment. She said her three young children in the back.
They were looking for a man.
“They asked me did I know him. I told them no So when I told them no, they proceeded to walk into my house. I tried to stop them," said Morgan.
Because her children were in the apartment. Morgan says she was told to go outside where a Marshal showed her pictures of the suspect. She still said she didn’t know him and there was fear...what if her children woke up.
"I just thought they could have shot one of my kids,” said Morgan.
She said her oldest daughter came out crying.
“I still couldn’t step in my own house and hold my child to let her know everything is o.k.”
Morgan said she was angry and cursing as the Marshals left her apartment without a suspect.
“One of the Marshals stopped me. He asked me what was I mad for. I said, ‘Are you serious? Ya’ll just came in my house where my children were with these big guns out.’”
Charity Morgan said the Marshals apparently saw a woman peeking out of an apartment in another building and they went over and knocked on the door.
That is where the suspect was.
We spoke with a woman who said they were nice to her. She said the man was her daughter’s boyfriend. He was wanted for kidnapping involving a friend of her daughter’s. The woman doesn’t believe the charge and the man didn’t seem to know what was going on.
Charity Morgan will never forget it.
“It looked like something out of a movie and it was scary. They didn’t care about my kids.”
