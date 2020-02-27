Missouri St. seeks revenge on S. Illinois

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois' Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 40.3 percent of the 129 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 81.7 percent of his foul shots this season.