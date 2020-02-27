Report: Healthcare company CEO removed, trustee to be named

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KAIT) - A federal bankruptcy judge recently ordered the CEO of a healthcare company to be removed while a trustee oversees the company, which includes a hospital in Region 8.
According to a report from the Times in Beaver, Pa., U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Gregory R. Schaaf signed off on the removal of Grant White as CEO of Americore Holdings LLC.
The company operates a hospital in St. Louis as well as the Izard County Medical Center in Calico Rock.
Local officials have expressed issues with whether or not the Calico Rock hospital can remain open. In the agreement reached by the bankruptcy judge, a Chapter 11 trustee was ordered to be named for the position.
Officials said the changes will allow the hospital to come up with a plan to repay creditors and run the company in an efficient manner, the newspaper reported.
