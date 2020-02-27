Sheriff’s office offering free coronavirus drug tests

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas sheriff’s office is doing its part to ease fears surrounding the coronavirus.
The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office says recently purchased methamphetamine could be contaminated with the virus.
In response, they have offered to test the drugs for free.
The tests can be conducted at the sheriff’s office or “in the privacy” of the purchaser’s home.
The office asks the public to “spread the word,” saying it’s “better safe than sorry.”
