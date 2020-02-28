Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless competes in 2020 NFL Combine

NFL Combine (Source: AP)
By Chris Hudgison | February 27, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 7:32 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (KAIT) - A Red Wolf was in the national spotlight.

Omar Bayless took the field Thursday afternoon in the opening day of the NFL Combine. The Arkansas State All-American is among a loaded draft class of wide receivers.

Bayless had 11 reps on the bench press, & clocked in at 4.62 seconds in the 40 yard dash.

Omar turned some heads in the gauntlet drill, he showed great concentration with no drops. Next up for Bayless is A-State Pro Day on March 20th.

[ Omar Bayless guantlet drill at NFL Combine ]

