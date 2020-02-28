Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless competes in 2020 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (KAIT) - A Red Wolf was in the national spotlight.
Omar Bayless took the field Thursday afternoon in the opening day of the NFL Combine. The Arkansas State All-American is among a loaded draft class of wide receivers.
Bayless had 11 reps on the bench press, & clocked in at 4.62 seconds in the 40 yard dash.
Omar turned some heads in the gauntlet drill, he showed great concentration with no drops. Next up for Bayless is A-State Pro Day on March 20th.
