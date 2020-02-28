Burnside hits HR but #22 Arkansas softball falls to #23 Baylor

The Lady Bears, who have won their last 13 games, continued their season-long trend of scoring late. Down to its final three outs, Baylor put two runners in scoring position on a single and double to table set the rally. Arkansas went to its bullpen, but Baylor kept attacking and hit an RBI single and double to claim a 3-2 lead. Freshman Jenna Bloom inherited runners on second and third with nobody out and escaped the jam with a pop out and two strikeouts.