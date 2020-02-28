Casey Creehan steps down as Lyon football coach

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
Casey Creehan has announced his formal resignation as the head coach of the Lyon College football program after accepting the same position at Peru State College in Peru, Neb.
“First of all, I’d like to thank all of the Scots’ fans for accepting me and my family into the community,” said Creehan. “I will always cherish my time here at Lyon College and be very proud we were able to turn our program around in such a short period of time.”
In two seasons as the head coach for the Scots, Creehan compiled a record of 11-10, which included a 7-3 record this past season. The 7-3 finish this past season is the best record in program history during the modern era.
Creehan coached 15 All-Sooner Athletic Conference selections during his two seasons at Lyon. In 2019, Creehan coached junior wide receiver Randy Satterfield, who became the first Scot to earn All-America honors. Satterfield also became the first player in program history to join the professional ranks as he signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League this past January.
“I would like to thank Casey for his leadership of the football program,” said Lyon College Director of Athletics Kevin Jenkins. “Casey elevated the program to its best finish in the modern era. Lyon wishes him and his family best of luck as they enter this new journey.”
“Lyon College appreciates Coach Creehan and his family for what they have done to develop our young football program and wish them best of luck,” said Executive Vice President Matt Crisman.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.