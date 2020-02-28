Church latest victim of catalytic converter theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the person who shimmied beneath three church vans and stole their catalytic converters.
Clinton Diles with Valley View Church of Christ, 4500 Southwest Dr., reported the thefts Wednesday afternoon.
According to the initial incident report, someone stole the catalytic converters from three vans.
Diles placed the value of the parts at $1,200.
This is the second report of catalytic converters being stolen within the last week.
On Feb. 19, a plant manager at Optus, 3523 One Place, reported someone stole a catalytic converter off one of the company’s vehicles.
At the time, Mike Greer provided police with surveillance video showing a dark gray or green passenger car drive up to the company vehicle.
The video showed the driver get out and cut the converter off.
Officer Gary Jackson stated in his report that he knew of “at least one other report with the same MO (modus operandi) by another officer” within the last 6-8 weeks.
Anyone with information on either of these thefts is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.
