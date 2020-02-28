CRC basketball standouts earn AII postseason honors

Octavia Lowery (Gatewood, MO) was named to the All-Conference Second Team in her first year as a Lady Pioneer. Lowery led her team in scoring averaging 16.22 PPG on 41.6% from the field. The junior guard also ranked nationally in DII in several categories including: fourth in three-point field goals made per game (3.26), eighth in total three-point field goals made (88), 33rd in three-point field goal percentage (39.5), and 41st in points per game (16.22).