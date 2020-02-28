CRC basketball standouts earn AII postseason honors

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
The Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) named its 2019-2020 Men's and Women's Basketball All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards last night before the conference tournament begins today (Friday).
The Pioneer Men's Basketball team collected three honors and the Lady Pioneer Women's Basketball team was honored with one award.
Men's Basketball
Bo Roberson (Tuckerman, AR) earned Second Team All-Conference Honors and was named the Conference Newcomer of the Year while Beau Gramling (Paragould, AR) was named a Champion of Character. Roberson led his squad in three different categories with 17.97 PPG on 47.6% shooting, 6.33 RPG, and 1.17 SPG during the regular season. The freshman guard also ranked 45th nationally in DII in total scoring (539) heading into the postseason.
You can find the full press release from the A.I.I. here.
The (7) Pioneers tip-off in first round action this morning at 9:45 am against (2) Voorhees College in Lincoln, IL.
Women's Basketball
Octavia Lowery (Gatewood, MO) was named to the All-Conference Second Team in her first year as a Lady Pioneer. Lowery led her team in scoring averaging 16.22 PPG on 41.6% from the field. The junior guard also ranked nationally in DII in several categories including: fourth in three-point field goals made per game (3.26), eighth in total three-point field goals made (88), 33rd in three-point field goal percentage (39.5), and 41st in points per game (16.22).
You can read the full press release from the A.I.I. here.
The Lady Pioneers finished 12-17 overall and 4-7 in conference play.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.