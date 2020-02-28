Regional tournaments continue all over the Natural State. Our Game of the Night features 27-7 Bay against 21-8 Rector. The Yellowjackets and Cougars face off in the 2A North boys semifinal.
Fast Break Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.
You can follow Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz on twitter for Region 8 Sports updates. There’s another way to keep track of HS basketball coverage at the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/28/2020)
Game of the Night: Bay vs. Rector (2A North Boys Semifinal)
Mountain Home at West Memphis (Girls)
Greene County Tech at Paragould (Thursday - Boys)
Brookland vs. Mills (4A East Boys Semifinal)
Blytheville vs. ESTEM (4A East Boys Semifinal)
Batesville vs. Pocahontas (4A East Girls Semifinal)
Southside vs. Pulaski Academy (4A East Girls Semifinal)
Osceola vs. Gosnell (3A 3 Boys Semifinal)
Earle vs. Lee (2A North Boys Semifinal)
Melbourne vs. Riverside (2A North Girls Semifinal)
Earle vs. Marmaduke (2A North Girls Semifinal)
Hillcrest vs. Mammoth Spring (1A 2 Boys Semifinal)
Izard County vs. Viola (1A 2 Boys Semifinal)
Viola vs. Hillcrest (1A 2 Girls Semifinal)
Mammoth Spring vs. Maynard (1A 2 Girls Semifinal)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.