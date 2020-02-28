Feb. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, Feb. 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Isolated showers worked through Region 8 overnight ahead of our next cold front.
We’re expecting sunshine to close out the week but a couple more pockets of light rain may develop early tonight.
Until then, generally sunny and breezy conditions for your Friday with seasonably cool high temperatures in the low 50s.
Pleasant February weather extends into the weekend before showers and thunderstorms spread across Region 8 early next week.
There’s a low threat of a couple severe storms but flash flooding could be a big issue.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Heated words last night as customers confronted representatives of Suddenlink about their cable and internet bills.
Police are looking for a “person of interest” connected with taking a baby during a Thursday night home invasion.
Just days after our report on a stolen hand-carved owl, investigators say they tracked it down.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
