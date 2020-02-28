Halsey Thrasher Harpole merging with RE/MAX Real Estate Centre

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of real estate companies in the region announced plans Thursday to join forces, with officials from both companies saying the plan will help provide positives for the new group into the future.
According to a media release, officials with Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group announced they will be merging with RE/MAX Real Estate Centre.
The merger, which takes effect immediately, will benefit customers and the companies, officials said Thursday.
“We are so excited to have the ownership and agents of RE/MAX Real Estate Centre in Jonesboro become part of our organization. They have a rich history of superior production and customer service in this market, and we have been working with their ownership for the past several weeks to make sure we had a smooth and exciting transition. We are thrilled at the expertise and skills they bring to our team,” Halsey Thrasher Harpole official Jerry Halsey Jr. said in the media release.
Julie Webbe, an official with RE/MAX Real Estate Centre, agreed with Halsey.
“Our team is very excited about joining the HTH organization. We all feel that we can learn from one another by drawing on both company’s experiences. In the end, the real winners will be the buyers and sellers of real estate in this market, because we are convinced the level of service we can all bring together is stronger than it was when we were separate,” Webbe, who works as a principal in the RE/MAX group, said.
The group will have nearly 50 licensed agents with the merger, officials said.
