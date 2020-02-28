Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There are two intriguing games in the Big 12 on Saturday that feature teams that are likely locks for the NCAA Tournament against teams that have some work to do. The first happens in Lubbock, where Texas takes on No. 22 Texas Tech in a game that could help to solidify the Longhorns' at-large resume. The second happens in Morgantown, where Oklahoma plays No. 20 West Virginia. Elsewhere, top-ranked Kansas visits Kansas State in the first meeting between the schools since their game in Lawrence ended in a brawl that spilled into the stands.