Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko scored on an unassisted wraparound at 3:23 of overtime, sending the St. Louis Blues to their sixth consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders. St. Louis tied it on an unassisted slap shot from the top of the slot by Vince Dunn with 1:44 left in the third period after the Islanders failed to clear the puck. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who had 14 saves, made his 47th start of the season and improved to 29-11-7. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds, and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over Nebraska. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight. Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points starting in place of the injured Kyle Young. Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Ted Simmons got his first closeup look at the Baseball Hall of Fame and was awestruck. He called his tour Thursday “totally overwhelming and humbling, to say the very least. You’re asking yourself every five seconds _ what on earth makes you feel as though you belong in this place?" Simmons was elected in December at age 70 and more than three decades after his last game in the major leagues, the first player to be picked for enshrinement after being on the writers' ballot just one year. He'll be inducted July 26 with Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller, the former players’ association head.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two intriguing games in the Big 12 on Saturday that feature teams that are likely locks for the NCAA Tournament against teams that have some work to do. The first happens in Lubbock, where Texas takes on No. 22 Texas Tech in a game that could help to solidify the Longhorns' at-large resume. The second happens in Morgantown, where Oklahoma plays No. 20 West Virginia. Elsewhere, top-ranked Kansas visits Kansas State in the first meeting between the schools since their game in Lawrence ended in a brawl that spilled into the stands.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State at Maryland highlights a strong slate of weekend matchups in the Big Ten as the conference race enters the closing stretch. The ninth-ranked Terrapins are 15-0 at home. They beat the Spartans 67-60 on the road two weeks ago. Maryland has a two-game lead on 24th-ranked Michigan State with three games left in the regular season. Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin are in a four-way tie for second place with the Spartans. The Terrapins haven't finished first in conference play since tying Duke for first place when they were still in the ACC in 2009-10.
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tete Maggett scored 24 points, Lexi Wallen added 18 and Illinois State made five of its seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter en route to a 78-66 upset of No. 21 Missouri State. The Redbirds, who finished 7 of 12 behind the arc, were 5 for 5 in the fourth quarter with Maggett knocking down three and Mary Crompton two. Missouri State, which shot 40% or better in 22 games this season, finished at 35% and was 1 of 14 behind the arc in the second half. Brice Calip scored 19 points for the Bears.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Makenzie Meyer and Monica Czinano scored 24 points apiece and No. 18 Iowa turned back Minnesota 90-82 to run its home-court winning streak to 36. Czinano, who leads the nation in shoot at 70.2%, went 12 of 16 from the field. Meyer was 9-of-12 shooting, draining six 3-pointers, as Iowa shot 60%. Gadiva Hubbard scored 20 points for the Golden Gophers), who have lost five straight. Meyer had three 3-pointers and Iowa closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run for a 25-15 lead. Minnesota had the first eight of the second quarter and kept the pressure on.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists to help No. 22 Indiana beat Nebraska 81-53. Grace Berger added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Indiana. Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes scored 11 points apiece. Senior Brenna Wise scored three points in Indiana's final home game of the season. Leigha Brown led Nebraska with 22 points. She was 7 of 12 from the field but the rest of her teammates combined to shoot 10 for 49 (20%).